LOOKING FOR USE CANON GEAR. LIKE ANY EOS1 D MARK 11 OR MARK 11N AS WELL AS ANY USE CANON LENS FROM WIDE ANGLE TO TELEPHOTO LENS OR USE FLASHES FOR CANON. YOU CAN CONTACT ME THROUGH MY EMAIL AT: louthephotoguy@gmail.com

OR BY LAND LINE AT 651 – 489 – 8006 OFFICE

CELL 612 – 638 – 8159

WEB SITE: www.louthephotoguy.com