Multimedia Sales Consultants are responsible for selling online and print products with a consultative approach for The West Cental Tribune and the Forum Communications Network. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone eager to excel in a sales career and would be an ideal position for outgoing candidates with sales, advertising, marketing, communication and/or public relations degrees and backgrounds. We offer a more than competitive commission and bonus program with an uncapped earning potential based on your sales.

Account management and media planning with a consultative sales approach that includes:

Making recommendations to customers on their marketing needs. Develop long-term relationships with customers based on trust. Ability to deliver a dynamic presentation in person, via conference call and via web conferencing. Prepare monthly and quarterly sales strategies detailing new business development plans, prospecting targets, as well as activities needed to achieve sales goals. Accurately identify, define, analyze and resolve problems. Follow through to ensure appropriate corrections are made, negotiate and process ad adjustments, as well as work closely with credit department to keep accounts current.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent communication skills.

Highly motivated and organized.

Valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must have a reliable vehicle.

Contagious desire to learn, excel and succeed.

Contact: