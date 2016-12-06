The McLeod County Chronicle in Glencoe, Minnesota, is seeking a full-time general assignment reporter. The successful candidate will be involved in a wide range of duties, including coverage of the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District, government meetings, feature stories, photography, page layout, digital archiving and social media and website content.

Knowledge of QuarkXPress, Adobe, Photoshop and page layout design is preferred, but not required.

Benefits include paid vacation, health and dental insurance, sick leave, paid holidays and 401k.

Email or mail a cover letter, resume and writing samples to:

Lori Copler, Editor

The McLeod County Chronicle

P.O. Box 188

Glencoe, MN 55336

loric@glencoenews.com