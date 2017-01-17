DIGITAL CONTENT COORDINATOR

www.bigfishworks.com

Southwest News Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in the southwest metro areas of the Twin Cities, will be filling its new position of Digital Content Coordinator to work in collaboration with a 20+-member news team in covering the communities we serve. We publish eight weekly newspapers and related websites in a high-growth and changing area. Our primary focus is to grow our online audience that turns to us for news, information and entertainment.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k) and profit sharing, health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Job and skill requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Consistent growth of our digital audience and online participation

• Be highly experienced in all avenues of social media

• Routine sharing of best practices surrounding the rapidly-changing environment related to how information is consumed

• Serve as an advocate for new, cutting-edge multimedia projects

• Be the recognized go-to person for training and advice on the handling of those projects

• Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing interesting content with impactful presentation

• Provide regular feedback to editorial staff members on handling of multimedia content

• Responsible for coordination of outside news feeds (TCMS, other feed sources)

• Generate unique digital content on trending topics that would add spice to our website offerings

• Communicate with all staff members the local content that is top-trending

• TCMS gold-star operator

• Video curation

• Work in collaboration with community editors to develop digital content created by network of community contributors (bloggers, columnists, opinionated leaders)

• Coordinate special interest content and monitor what generates the most audience participation – ride the wave of popularity

• Must possess a sense of urgency to be “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

• Experience with HTML, CSS is preferred

• Experience with content management systems and Google Analytics is required

• Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

• Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, responsibilities may change as the need arises.

Resume and cover letter should be directed to: lhartmann@swpub.com

Southwest News Media, located at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway in Savage, MN, is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, a nationally-recognized, award-winning media organization. Its family of weekly newspapers include: Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer, Shakopee Valley News, Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review and International Falls Journal. Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance are our company’s core values.