Fergus Falls Daily Journal seeks advertising director

The Daily Journal, a six-days-a-week newspaper in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, seeks a confident sales leader to manage and motivate a cohesive sales team and to continue our newspaper’s growth and success.

The advertising director is responsible for revenue growth through detailed management and training of the sales team, diligent customer service and accurate data entries. The advertising director will have accounts and is responsible for soliciting preprints and, with the publisher, print jobs. The advertising director works hand in hand with the publisher to help the Daily Journal reach budgeted goals.

The right candidate must possess the ability to communicate throughout the entire staff to ensure a smooth operation, be proficient with budgeting and planning using Microsoft Excel and Google Spreadsheets, have an entrepreneurial spirit and be able to analyze and identify trends.

In addition to the newspaper, the Daily Journal publishes a quarterly magazine, a weekly total market coverage product and a lakes-oriented tabloid. The publisher and department heads strive to maintain a happy workplace of people who have a strong work ethic and are goal-oriented. We offer full benefits.

Contact:

Tim Engstrom

Publisher

Daily Journal Media

218-739-7023

tim.engstrom@fergusfallsjournal.com