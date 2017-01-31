- Home
Full-Time Reporter
The Lakes Area Review has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter. Position will focus primarily on sports and education and will also include general news assignments. Position entails all facets of weekly newspaper production to include reporting, photography, copy editing and page layout. Candidate must be passionate about writing and be able to connect with readers; must be a self-starter with good organizational skills. Bachelors degree in journalism or related field or equivalent industry experience preferred. 32+ hours per week. Hours are variable, with evening and weekend work. Send cover letter, resume and three to five clippings or writing samples to: Lakes Area Review, Attn: Kim Hawkenson, PO Box 833, New London MN 56273 or email to lakesareareview@tds.net.