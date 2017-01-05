Future Ownership

The Voyageur Press located in McGregor/Big Sandy Lake/Cromwell/Floodwood region has a position open for anyone with a passion for newspapers. The position is wide open with opportunities in graphic design, newspaper layout, reporting, photography, sales, accounting, circulation etc. A part time position will eventually become full time and hopefully one lucky person will take over ownership.

The Voyageur Press is a weekly newspaper and we are looking for someone that is interested in owning and operating a successful paper that has been committed to Shining a Positive Light on Our Communities. The newspaper has a loyal advertising base and spends a great deal of time highlighting the many outdoor activities and events in and around the beautiful lakes region.

If interested, contact John Grones (Publisher) and we will visit at the Minnesota Newspaper Convention. Contact John at 218-409-4096 or e-mail portage@frontier.com.