General Reporter for small town newpaper

Can you write clearly and accurately? Do you have great grammar? Can you take photos?

The Red Lake Falls Gazette is seeking a full-time or part-time reporter to create content for its three weekly newspapers based in Red Lake Falls. It is a farming and technology area located in Red Lake County in NW Minnesota

Assignments will include feature stories, meeting or event coverage, news stories, copywriting, and more, as directed by the editor.

Reliability, strong computer/typing skills, writing skills, attention to detail, the ability to take digital photos, and reliable transportation are required. Social media savvy is a bonus.

Local community knowledge/involvement preferred.

Salary depends on experience.

Send cover letter, resumé, and up to three writing samples to: rlfgaz@gvtel.com attn: Karie Kirschbaum