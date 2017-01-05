Publisher, Reporter, Graphic Design, Photographer

The Voyageur Press located in McGregor/Big Sandy Lake/Cromwell/Floodwood region has a position open for anyone with a passion for newspapers. The position is wide open with opportunities in graphic design, newspaper layout, reporting, photography, sales, accounting, circulation etc. A part time position will eventually become full time. The Voyageur Press is a weekly newspaper and we are most interested in candidates willing to take on a leadership role.

The Voyageur Press has a great reputation and highlights the many outdoor activities in and around our beautiful lakes region. If interested, contact John Grones (Publisher) and we will visit at the Minnesota Newspaper Convention. Contact John at 218-409-4096 or e-mail portage@frontier.com.