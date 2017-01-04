Senior Perspective, a growing monthly newspaper serving more than 40 counties in Minnesota, is seeking a full-time or part-time sales representative in the Marshall and/or Willmar area. This is a work-from-home position with a base salary plus commission. This could also be converted to an independent contractor arrangement. Candidates must be self-motivated, friendly, organized and honest. Sales experience is preferred but not required.

Email resume and references to jim@srperspective.com or mail to Jim Palmer, Publisher, Senior Perspective, P.O. Box 1, Glenwood, MN 56334.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2017.