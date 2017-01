Writer/Multi-Media/Assistant

Suel Printing Co. is looking for a motivated, passionate individual to join its news team in south central Minnesota. Award-winning newspapers include The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger,

Lake Region LIFE, and The Elysian Enterprise.

Duties/responsibilities include:

Front office coverage.

Gathering and verifying information through interviews.

Computer work, including writing and generating good community news and human interest articles.

Assisting in covering breaking news stories; taking photos and/or video; posting accurate information online immediately.

Helping maintain the web and social media sites.

Assisting with ad sales and advertising packages.

Position Requirements

Excellent grammar, spelling, proofreading and keyboarding skills.

Degree in journalism or communications a plus.

Multi-media experience preferred.

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines in a timely manner.

Available for evening and weekend assignments as needed.

Email or mail a cover letter and résumé to:

wade@montgomerymnnews.com

Wade Young, Editor

Montgomery Messenger

310 First Street South

Montgomery, MN 56069