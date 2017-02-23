The Winona Daily News is seeking an editor who will continue our heritage of strong local coverage and community leadership.

The successful candidate will demonstrate a track record of innovative, award-winning coverage to help reflect and lead our community, which features strong businesses and health care, three higher-education institutions, a dynamic arts and outdoor recreation scene, and an appealing spot along the Mississippi River two hours southeast of the Twin Cities.

The Daily News carries the same rich history as its community: It dates back to 1855 when Minnesota was still a territory, and is the second-oldest continuously published newspaper in the state. Today, the Daily News takes pride in its digital-first newsroom, with all reporters and editors engaged in producing fresh and robust local content in new ways, while simultaneously dedicated to a strong print edition that reaches a regional audience seven days a week.

The editor will lead and mentor an enthusiastic and talented staff dedicated to telling the community’s stories, from breaking news to big local events, from in-depth series and profiles to special projects, in new, creative and collaborative ways. The editor will lead the Daily News’ strong editorial page, which blends a dynamic and well-respected local editorial voice with a broad spectrum of passionate community voices. The Daily News enjoys strong relationships with and support from many key local partners and institutions, and the editor will have regular opportunities to continue building those relationships and discovering new ways for the Daily News to serve the community.

We offer great benefit package, training opportunities and a fun and terrific team atmosphere that will support and grow your talents.

Interested candidates should apply online at www.rivervalleynewspapers.com/workhere. Upon entering the applicant site, search for this position by typing “Winona” in the location field.