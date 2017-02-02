Wanted: Gifted Graphic Designer. Proficient in InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator. Must be able to work under pressure quickly and efficiently while meeting deadlines. Needs to be detail oriented and organized. Have a positive attitude and good people skills. Job duties include building ads, newspaper layout, working up photos while keeping up with related paperwork, and answering the phone. Time will be split between offices in Byron and Dodge Center. Hours range from 20 to 40 per week.

With a small weekly newspaper, there is an opportunity to do a little bit of everything. We also need help with ad sales and keeping up with our web and social media presence. If you have photography skills and would enjoy going out a covering events, that would be another plus. We offer an upbeat, creative work atmosphere as we strive to make a difference in our little piece of the world.

If this sounds like the job for you, please send your resume to: cnceditor@kmtel.com