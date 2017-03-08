Advertising Manager

The Marshall Independent is looking to hire a dynamic, creative sales manager to provide leadership in our advertising department. As part of the management team, this person will be responsible for the direction and motivation through planning, training and development of sales staff to achieve departmental and company goals. Will make sales calls on a regular basis to an established list of accounts, as well as developing aggressive print and online strategies. Previous sales experience preferred. In exchange for your commitment, we’re prepared to offer you a generous salary and benefit program including a full range of employee benefits. Apply by sending resume including references and salary history to Russ Labat, Publisher Marshall Independent at rlabat@marshallindependent.com.

Application deadline is March 17, 2017.