The Sioux City Journal seeks an Assistant Circulation Director / Home Delivery Manager. The Assistant Circulation Director / Home Delivery Manager will work closely with department managers to improve and perfect customer service to minimize the negative effect service issues have on circulation units. They will motivate district managers and carriers to build units in their district.

The duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Circulation Director / Home Delivery Manager include;

Develop successful zone and district managers through selection, hiring, training, coaching and motivation to meet customer expectations for product delivery through distributors.

Achieve Service Request goals through effective analysis of contractor delivery.

Support the revenue goals of the department through distributor wholesale rates that are optimum for the enterprise, and reasonable application of subsidies and control of other operating costs.

Develop and oversee methods for distribution of non-core products.

As a member of the sales and retention team, help plan and initiate sales promotions and new programs to retain customers.

Manage subordinate supervisors and employees.

Other duties as assigned.

Interested parties can apply online at http://lee.net/careers/opportunities/

The Sioux City Journal offers a generous compensation package including comprehensive benefits.

The Sioux City Journal is a Drug-Free Employer.