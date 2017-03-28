Editor

Granite Falls/Clarkfiled Advocate/Tribune and Tri-County News in Cottonwood is in search of a full time Editor.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Coordinates news and feature coverage for weekly papers with the editorial staff.
  • Manages editorial staff in accordance with company policy. Provides consistent feedback to editors.
  • Works consistently with editors to improve their performance.
  • Works with editors to maximize use of staff resources.
  • Initiates and directs special projects for designated papers.
  • Communicates with other department heads to further editorial mission.
  • Finds and works with correspondents to supplement the editorial staff’s work.
  • Edits material to ensure clean copy.
  • Designs and lays out attractive pages.
  • Demonstrates news judgment and initiative to produce community-based stories beyond meeting and event coverage.
  • Works collaboratively with other staff members and departments to coordinate photographs and graphics with copy.
  • Consistently meets deadline requirements
  • Interacts with residents of the communities so as to encourage readership.
  • Conducts performance appraisals as scheduled.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Consistent ability to manage staff and necessary workflow.
  • Outstanding ability to react quickly to changing situations without direction.
  • Knowledge of ethical and appropriate coverage.
  • Outstanding computer skills, as well as design/layout skills.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of company’s editorial style and philosophy.
  • A complete command of the English language, including grammar skills.
  • A complete command of AP style.
  • Knowledge of local government processes.
  • Excellent computer skills.
  • Ability to get to various and numerous locations to provide coverage.
  • Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university; or minimum of six years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

We offer a full benefits package.

Please send letter of interest and resume to Mike Dupere, mdupere@granitefallsnews.com or mail to Mike Dupere C/O Granite Falls Advocate Tribune, P.O.Box 99, Granite Falls Minnesota 56241.