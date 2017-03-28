Granite Falls/Clarkfiled Advocate/Tribune and Tri-County News in Cottonwood is in search of a full time Editor.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates news and feature coverage for weekly papers with the editorial staff.

Manages editorial staff in accordance with company policy. Provides consistent feedback to editors.

Works consistently with editors to improve their performance.

Works with editors to maximize use of staff resources.

Initiates and directs special projects for designated papers.

Communicates with other department heads to further editorial mission.

Finds and works with correspondents to supplement the editorial staff’s work.

Edits material to ensure clean copy.

Designs and lays out attractive pages.

Demonstrates news judgment and initiative to produce community-based stories beyond meeting and event coverage.

Works collaboratively with other staff members and departments to coordinate photographs and graphics with copy.

Consistently meets deadline requirements

Interacts with residents of the communities so as to encourage readership.

Conducts performance appraisals as scheduled.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Consistent ability to manage staff and necessary workflow.

Outstanding ability to react quickly to changing situations without direction.

Knowledge of ethical and appropriate coverage.

Outstanding computer skills, as well as design/layout skills.

Demonstrated knowledge of company’s editorial style and philosophy.

A complete command of the English language, including grammar skills.

A complete command of AP style.

Knowledge of local government processes.

Excellent computer skills.

Ability to get to various and numerous locations to provide coverage.

Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university; or minimum of six years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

We offer a full benefits package.

Please send letter of interest and resume to Mike Dupere, mdupere@granitefallsnews.com or mail to Mike Dupere C/O Granite Falls Advocate Tribune, P.O.Box 99, Granite Falls Minnesota 56241.