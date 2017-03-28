Granite Falls/Clarkfiled Advocate/Tribune and Tri-County News in Cottonwood is in search of a full time Editor.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Coordinates news and feature coverage for weekly papers with the editorial staff.
- Manages editorial staff in accordance with company policy. Provides consistent feedback to editors.
- Works consistently with editors to improve their performance.
- Works with editors to maximize use of staff resources.
- Initiates and directs special projects for designated papers.
- Communicates with other department heads to further editorial mission.
- Finds and works with correspondents to supplement the editorial staff’s work.
- Edits material to ensure clean copy.
- Designs and lays out attractive pages.
- Demonstrates news judgment and initiative to produce community-based stories beyond meeting and event coverage.
- Works collaboratively with other staff members and departments to coordinate photographs and graphics with copy.
- Consistently meets deadline requirements
- Interacts with residents of the communities so as to encourage readership.
- Conducts performance appraisals as scheduled.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Consistent ability to manage staff and necessary workflow.
- Outstanding ability to react quickly to changing situations without direction.
- Knowledge of ethical and appropriate coverage.
- Outstanding computer skills, as well as design/layout skills.
- Demonstrated knowledge of company’s editorial style and philosophy.
- A complete command of the English language, including grammar skills.
- A complete command of AP style.
- Knowledge of local government processes.
- Excellent computer skills.
- Ability to get to various and numerous locations to provide coverage.
- Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university; or minimum of six years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
We offer a full benefits package.
Please send letter of interest and resume to Mike Dupere, mdupere@granitefallsnews.com or mail to Mike Dupere C/O Granite Falls Advocate Tribune, P.O.Box 99, Granite Falls Minnesota 56241.