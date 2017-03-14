Managing Editor wanted to join our team that produces Snow Goer magazine, the No. 1 magazine in North America covering the great sport of snowmobiling. The ideal candidate would be an active and enthusiastic snowmobiler who could help us not only test and evaluate new snowmobiles but also various aftermarket products and accessories and write interesting features. Also needed are editorial skills, including proven writing and proofreading capabilities and somebody who can keep projects on task and help keep the magazine organized and on schedule through our art and production department, plus the ability to contribute to digital properties including websites and social media. This is a full-time, in-office position at EPG Media & Specialty Information, located in Plymouth, Minnesota. Responsibilities include:

Contribute stories and edit departments and features

Serve as a lead technical voice in the magazine, including helping to organize, plan and edit product testing and technical departments

Proofread and fact check all stories for house style and grammar, and see them through the magazine production process

Write captions, headlines, cover blurbs and pull quotes as needed

Obtain new products and write new product sections for magazines

Responsible for regular posting of online content for websites, plus promotions, updates and interaction with readers/consumers on social media, including Facebook and Twitter

Participate in photo shoots

Work with Art Director to acquire supplemental photography for articles.

Contribute to other Snow Group projects, including but not limited to our two snowmobile shows/expos

Compile monthly editorial indices for magazines

Participate in staff meetings

Experience and Skills:

Light to moderate lifting (<50 lbs.), stooping, bending.

Ability to ride and test snowmobiles

May have to work extended hours to meet deadlines.

Time and situational management skills.

Ability to comprehend magazine production schedule.

Ability to travel, including weekends, to industry events and tests

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to handle multiple tasks.

Ability to comprehend general instructions, correspondence and memos.

Ability to write non-technical correspondence.

Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral or diagram form.

Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables.

Willingness to accept additional tasks, duties and/or direction from management.

Strict adherence to deadlines.

Requirements

Degree in Journalism or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Experience in newspaper or magazine editing environment, or other proven writing/editing situational work.

Proficient in grammar and punctuation.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Strong computer skills.

EPG Media and Specialty Information (previously known as Ehlert Publishing/Affinity/GS Media) is a 70-person company based in Plymouth that produces magazines, websites and events serving the interesting motorcycle, snowmobile, boating, powersports, licensed beverage, landscaping, fuel oil and other niche markets. We offer competitive salary, an array of benefits and a fun, positive work environment. To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to jprusak@snowgoer.com