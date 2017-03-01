The Mille Lacs Messenger in Isle Minnesota is looking for a full-time or part-time reporter. The ideal candidate will love to write a human interest story about a local artist, a feature story about fishing the big lake, cover a city council or school board meeting, take photos and post stories to our website and social media.

The Mille Lacs Messenger is an award-winning newspaper. Mille Lacs is a beautiful area of the state for any outdoor adventure. Close enough to the metro, but away from the hubbub of the city.

Reporting experience is preferred, but if you have a love of writing, we will train.

The Mille Lacs Messenger offers a complete benefits package which includes medical, flexible spending and health savings accounts, Simple IRA and paid vacation and holidays.

If interested, send your resume and cover letter to vlamoore@millelacsmessenger. com or mail to Mille Lacs Messenger, PO Box 26, Isle, MN 56359