News Reporter – Full Time

Full time Reporter – The Perham Focus

DESCRIPTION

Write feature and hard news stories.

Cover activities and events in Perham, Wadena and surrounding communities. Develop good rapport with sources & people in the communities.

Organize materials, determine focus and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards, both for the newspaper and online.

Posting of stories and additional content to Web site.

Drive personal vehicle to meet with sources.

Take photos for publication.

Edit copy in Google Drive.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

College education in mass communications/journalism preferred.

Creativity and willingness to learn.

Previous writing experience, preferably with a newspaper.

Photography skills required.

Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

Must be available to work nights and weekends as necessary.

Be able to shoot and edit cellphone video to accompany stories, when appropriate, or willing to learn.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONForum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,700 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

We pretty much do it all! EOE STATEMENTWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.

Applications accepted until 4/15/17

Contact: Jason Miller at jmiller@perhamfocus.com

Or apply here:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1552942&B_ID=83&fid=1&Adid=0&ssbgcolor=000000&SearchScreenID=2576&CountryID=3&LanguageID=2