Page 1 Publications, a group of weekly newspapers in Northwestern Minnesota, has an opening for a full time Reporter/Photographer at its headquarters in East Grand Forks. The position involves reporting on city council, school board and assorted feature stories. Great team-oriented working environment with opportunity for ongoing learning about community journalism. Contact Rollin Bergman, Publisher, at rolly@wiktel.com or 218-230-8943. Applicants should submit a resume with a writing sample and cover letter. Finalists will be contacted for interviews. Position to begin late April to early May of 2017.