Advertising sales representative: the Bluff Country Newspaper Group, a weekly newspaper chain, located in gorgeous southeastern Minnesota, is seeking a full-time, talented, energetic person to join our sales team. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with exceptional customer service skills and a desire to assist advertisers with their marketing needs, develop new sales leads, monitor advertising in competing media and grow sales with existing clients in an established sales territory. Organization and experience with direct sales is a must. The successful candidate will be able to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines.

The position offers a geographic territory, base pay plus commission, 401k and medical insurance. If you would like to help local businesses grow, send your resume and a cover letter to info@bluffcountrynews.com or P.O. Box 112, Spring Valley, MN., 55975.