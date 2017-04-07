Digital Sales Manager – The Free Press, Mankato, MN

Digital Sales Manager
The Free Press is looking for a Digital Sales Manager. The candidate needs to be a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute and close digital advertising ideas that connect advertiser’s goals to our suite of digital products and services. Candidates must have a strong knowledge base of social media and internet savvy with usage of internet navigation, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media sites. Our company connects consumers and advertisers across multiple print and digital platforms, local search, SEM, online video and online display ads. The position will work with our sales team in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales
Responsibilities:
• Meeting / exceeding sales goals and objectives.
• Prospect via phone and present face to face with tablets
• Prepare proposals and close sales
• Handling an aggressive schedule of daily sales contacts, sales appointments alone and with account execs.
• Accuracy and organization are critical to success.
• Willing to work in a quota driven environment and be rewarded for your efforts
Requirements:
• Two plus years of sales experience with proven success selling/managing in a multi-platform environment, including the latest in digital solutions (SEO, SEM, social media, mobile and other digital).
Compensation:
• Base salary + commission
Other Benefits:
• Full Medical Plan (Medical, Dental, Vision)
• 401K
• ST/LT disability
• Paid time off and Paid Holiday
• Advancement Opportunities: Senior Sales, Training, Management
Expense Package:
• Gas allowance
• Phone allowance
Training:
Training consists of formal instruction and on-the-job training. Some training could be away.
Email resume to:
Phil Seibel
Advertising Director
418 S 2nd St
Mankato, MN 56001
Or
pseibel@mankatofreepress.com