Digital Sales Manager – The Free Press, Mankato, MN

Digital Sales Manager

The Free Press is looking for a Digital Sales Manager. The candidate needs to be a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute and close digital advertising ideas that connect advertiser’s goals to our suite of digital products and services. Candidates must have a strong knowledge base of social media and internet savvy with usage of internet navigation, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media sites. Our company connects consumers and advertisers across multiple print and digital platforms, local search, SEM, online video and online display ads. The position will work with our sales team in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales

Responsibilities:

• Meeting / exceeding sales goals and objectives.

• Prospect via phone and present face to face with tablets

• Prepare proposals and close sales

• Handling an aggressive schedule of daily sales contacts, sales appointments alone and with account execs.

• Accuracy and organization are critical to success.

• Willing to work in a quota driven environment and be rewarded for your efforts

Requirements:

• Two plus years of sales experience with proven success selling/managing in a multi-platform environment, including the latest in digital solutions (SEO, SEM, social media, mobile and other digital).

Compensation:

• Base salary + commission

Other Benefits:

• Full Medical Plan (Medical, Dental, Vision)

• 401K

• ST/LT disability

• Paid time off and Paid Holiday

• Advancement Opportunities: Senior Sales, Training, Management

Expense Package:

• Gas allowance

• Phone allowance

Training:

Training consists of formal instruction and on-the-job training. Some training could be away.

Email resume to:

Phil Seibel

Advertising Director

418 S 2nd St

Mankato, MN 56001

Or

pseibel@mankatofreepress.com