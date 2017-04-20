Bluff Country Newspaper Group in southeastern Minnesota is seeking an editor to coordinate and write news in our Rushford office and potentially other newspapers within our group. Duties would include managing freelance writers and photographers, writing stories, editing copy and interacting with the community. Experience in designing and laying out pages is a plus. Benefits are included for this full-time position. Send resume to info@bluffcountrynews.com or mail to P.O. Box 112, Spring Valley, MN, 55975.