Adams Publishing Group, LLC, a growing leader in local multi-media news, advertising, and other publications is seeking a highly-motivated professional for a unique opportunity as the General Manager in our Little Falls and Sauk Centre, Minnesota locations. We need someone that will create excitement for our publications within the community. This position is responsible for managing overall operations, develop and implement strategic business plans for sales and financial performance to achieve profitability objectives. Building a creative and cohesive team is critical.

Ideal candidates will have a Bachelors Degree in business administration, communications or other applicable discipline; five to eight years previous management experience; experience in the publishing industry; deep understanding of social and multimedia opportunities and, must possess strong analytical skills, high level of organizational and communication skills.

Competitive wages and benefits including medical, dental and life insurance, short & long term disability, and a 401(k) plan.

If you are looking for a new opportunity and have the unique skills and experience we are looking for please submit your resume by May 1st, 2017 to recruit4apg@gmail.com, please include “General Manager” in your subject line.

