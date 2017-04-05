Publisher/Advertising Director

Summary: As a newspaper professional, this is an opportunity to lead a team that is committed to excellence in journalism through service and leadership in the community. The Marshall Independent, based in Marshall, Minnesota is seeking an experienced newspaper professional who will serve their community and our mission as Publisher.

Marshall, nestled along the Redwood River on gorgeous prairie land, has over 150 acres of parks in the city and is home to Southwest Minnesota State University. This community is now home to around 13,600 residents and the county seat of Lyon County, Minnesota. The Marshall Independent is a daily newspaper covering local news, sports, business, jobs and community events. The newspaper is published Monday through Saturday covering Marshall and the surrounding communities of Lyon County, Minnesota with a circulation of 6,000 copies.

The Publisher will be responsible for helping motivate employees and develop the skills necessary to promote efficiency and a competitive advantage in the industry. We are looking for a candidate who is positive, outgoing, self-motivated, detail oriented and will develop the skills of our staff. This is a unique opportunity to join our team and continue to uphold our values of excellence and service.

About us: Founded on September 22, 1890 with H. C. Ogden’s launch of the Wheeling News, Ogden Newspapers has since grown to over 40 daily newspapers, along with a number of weeklies and a magazine division – stretching from New York to Hawaii.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

• Oversee the entire operational activity with responsibility for overall management.

• Responsible for the financial health of the operation, creating and managing the overall forecast.

• Seeing sales goals are met, keeping expenses in line and making certain the newspaper has a presence and impact in the community.

• Directs the advertising and sales department and oversees content.

• Setting the tone for content, meet all publishing deadlines.

• Make sure style and content of the publication are correct.

• Ensuring customer needs are met and ensuring customer satisfaction.

• Overseeing all recruiting of personnel and discipline issues that arise

• Oversee all newspaper operations with a focus on advertising and circulation sales, marketing, financial management, and a strong appreciation for high journalistic standards.

• Manage the overall operational, budgetary, and financial responsibilities.

• Develop and execute strategies across multiple platforms to maximize sales.

• Implement effective operations through all departments to uphold the values of excellence and service.

• Meet revenue targets and effective expense management.

• Manage day-to-day functions of new business, recruiting, allocating budget, ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining good public relations.

• Lead process for talent acquisition to recruit, evaluate and hire candidates.

• Other duties and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.

Requirements:

• Significant relevant work experience.

• Ability to work efficiently and maintain a high level of productivity and quality, independently and as part of a team; to communicate regularly; balance multiple priorities; and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

• Strong written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

• Excellent customer service skills.

• The ability to lead and direct others to achieve or exceed organizational goals in an efficient and effective manner.

Please send all resumes to the following contact:

Dorene Unterzuber, dunterzuber@ogdennews.com.