Community Editor – Apple Valley

Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune seeks a community editor to join its team based in Apple Valley. The position would be responsible for coverage of municipal and school governance, community features, and business among other areas of interest to readers. Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune circulate 60,000 print editions in six different Dakota County cities and beyond, reaching additional readers through its website. The ideal candidate is curious, has a wide range of interests, is self-motivated, and is an accomplished writer familiar with website content management, newspaper design, photography and video storytelling.

Competitive wages and benefits including medical, dental and life insurance, short & long term disability, and a 401(k) plan. Send a cover letter, resume and three writing samples to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com .

Sun Thisweek is part of ECM Publishers, a division of Adams Publishing Group, LLC.