EPG Media & Specialty Information is looking for an experienced journalist to fill a lead editor role on a trade magazine. The successful candidate will be an accomplished editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment and leading an editorial team. Position will be located in Plymouth, MN.

Key responsibilities:

• Lead editorial team in producing print, digital and events

• Contributing on a daily basis to BoatingIndustry.com and Boating Industry social media efforts

• Writing and researching features for the print and digital editions

• Planning editorial coverage

• Assist in planning conferences and other in-person events

Desired skills and experience:

• Seven years writing/editing experience. preferably in a business-to-business/trade setting

• Experience managing staff and/or freelance writers

• Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence

• Strong time management skills

• Willingness to travel for trade shows, media events, etc.

• Experience with social media

• Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, grammar and punctuation rules

• Attention to detail

• Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors

• Ability to manage many different tasks at once

• Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and/or multimedia applications

Educational Requirements:

Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.

Please send resumes to Amy Collins, acollins@epgmediallc.com .