EPG Media & Specialty Information is looking for an experienced journalist to fill a lead editor role on a trade magazine. The successful candidate will be an accomplished editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment and leading an editorial team. Position will be located in Plymouth, MN.
Key responsibilities:
• Lead editorial team in producing print, digital and events
• Contributing on a daily basis to BoatingIndustry.com and Boating Industry social media efforts
• Writing and researching features for the print and digital editions
• Planning editorial coverage
• Assist in planning conferences and other in-person events
Desired skills and experience:
• Seven years writing/editing experience. preferably in a business-to-business/trade setting
• Experience managing staff and/or freelance writers
• Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence
• Strong time management skills
• Willingness to travel for trade shows, media events, etc.
• Experience with social media
• Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, grammar and punctuation rules
• Attention to detail
• Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors
• Ability to manage many different tasks at once
• Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and/or multimedia applications
Educational Requirements:
Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.
Please send resumes to Amy Collins, acollins@epgmediallc.com .