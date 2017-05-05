Minnesota Premier Publications produces four award-winning publications with one mission: Creating high-quality, community-centered journalism you can trust. The Journal and Southwest Journal newspapers — along with Minnesota Parent and Minnesota Good Age magazines — reach a total of more than 200,000 readers each month.

We are searching for a hardworking, creative freelance graphic designer to assist our small, fast-paced design team in Downtown Minneapolis. The ideal candidate will be flexible and detail-oriented with a positive attitude. The candidate should have experience using the tricks and tools of InDesign, such as paragraph styles, master pages, alignment, etc. to create clean designs with consistency and impact.

The freelancer will get to know the inner workings of the publishing world by updating and creating advertisements for clients, as well as assisting with page layouts for our publications.

Responsibilities:

Design new ads in InDesign, and make revisions based on client feedback

Update existing ads with relevant dates, offers, etc. based on client requests

Adjust photos and images for print using Photoshop and Illustrator

Layout text and images for publications using library items, paragraph styles, etc.

Required qualifications

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud and a portfolio demonstrating your design aesthetic

Ability to multitask, prioritize and remain calm under pressure and on deadline

Over-the-top attention to detail

Flexibility with a smile

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, yet open to receiving guidance and constructive criticism

Preferred qualifications

Graphic design degree

Familiarity with print production and prepress

Relevant advertising and/or page layout experience

Specifics:

This is a freelance position that pays $15 per hour.

Work must be performed onsite at MPP’s downtown Minneapolis office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parking is not provided. Hours will vary from week to week based on workload and staffing, on average 15 to 20 hours per week.

Please send a cover letter, resume and examples of your work to MPP careers at careers@mnpubs.com.