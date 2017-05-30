The Globe, a twice-weekly newspaper published in Worthington, Minn., is seeking a full-time reporter.
Responsibilities associated with the job include:
- Coverage of crime, district court and other legal issues. Develop relationships with regional law enforcement and legal personnel.
- Coverage of District 518 board and related committees, as well as establishing contacts with other school districts in our coverage area to obtain and write additional stories.
- Writing stories as assigned for special sections; as well as general assignment stories as assigned.
- Shooting video and photos for stories as assigned. A person with significant video shooting and editing will receive strong consideration.
- Knowledge of social media and the ability to promote our newspaper’s content on the web is also strongly desired.
- Prior experience with photography is also preferred.
- Must be available to work occasional nights and weekends, depending on scheduled meetings and events,
- Other duties as may be assigned by editor.
Candidates for the position must also have a driving record that is insurable by the company. Please send resumes and work samples to Ryan McGaughey, editor of the Globe, at rmcgaughey@dglobe.com. No phone calls, please.