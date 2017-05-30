The Globe, a twice-weekly newspaper published in Worthington, Minn., is seeking a full-time reporter.

Responsibilities associated with the job include:

Coverage of crime, district court and other legal issues. Develop relationships with regional law enforcement and legal personnel.

Coverage of District 518 board and related committees, as well as establishing contacts with other school districts in our coverage area to obtain and write additional stories.

Writing stories as assigned for special sections; as well as general assignment stories as assigned.

Shooting video and photos for stories as assigned. A person with significant video shooting and editing will receive strong consideration.

Knowledge of social media and the ability to promote our newspaper’s content on the web is also strongly desired.

Prior experience with photography is also preferred.

Must be available to work occasional nights and weekends, depending on scheduled meetings and events,

Other duties as may be assigned by editor.

Candidates for the position must also have a driving record that is insurable by the company. Please send resumes and work samples to Ryan McGaughey, editor of the Globe, at rmcgaughey@dglobe.com. No phone calls, please.