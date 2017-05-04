Reporter – The Morrison County Record in Little Falls, MN, an award-winning newspaper, is looking for a full-time general assignment reporter to cover the news, and work on special projects. This is a position, which needs an organized, creative self-starter with a fondness for rural and small-town life. Full benefit package includes health, dental and life insurance, 401-K and paid time off. Journalism degree and a familiarity with online media are preferred. Send a cover letter, resume and 3 to 5 clips to Tom West, editor and general manager, Morrison County Record, 216 First St. S.E., Little Falls, MN 56345 or email tom.west@mcrecord.com.