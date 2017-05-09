Write the next chapter of your career with us

This is your opportunity to join a dynamic team of talented and dedicated journalists at Gatehouse Media’s St. James Plaindealer a community news organization based in St. James, MN.

We are a weekly community newspaper and fully integrated digital publishing company focused on chronicling life in the community we serve though quality, local journalism. We are currently seeking a multi-media journalist to join our newsroom. As an important part of our team, you will be covering everything from city and county governments, cops and courts, features, sports and special projects as assigned.

Candidates should know how to handle a camera and be able to capture moments that help tell a story visually. Likewise, shooting short videos are a part of the gig. You’ll need to bring solid digital skills that will allow you to quickly learn our CMS, along with a working ability to use social media to attract and continue to build readership and audience.

We’re looking for journalists with one to two years of professional experience, or a recent college grad with a solid body of work. Or, in lieu of a degree, we’ll also consider those with five or more years’ of experience at a weekly newspaper. In exchange, we offer a competitive base salary with strong benefits and the ability to grow your career along with our company.

Sen us your cover letter, resume and a couple of the best stories you’ve ever written.

Submit these items digitally to: ddurheim@stjamesnews.com

You may also submit your resume along with writing samples and photo to:

Duane “Doc” Durheim, General Manager/Publisher

P.O. Box 67

St. James, MN 56081