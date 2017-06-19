Advertising Director

The Duluth News Tribune is seeking an individual with a proven record of sales success to lead our team of multi-media sales professionals. The successful candidate will be a results-driven, solutions oriented leader with the capacity to encourage, motivate and inspire.

Effectively initiate, direct and manage multi-media advertising initiatives to increase revenues while providing effective solutions for customers of The Duluth News Tribune and Forum Communications Company.

Direct and manage all advertising sales strategies across all platforms.

Analyze revenue dollars and marketplace competition to determine strengths and weaknesses.

Responsible for the direction, coordination, training and evaluation of advertising staff.

Maintain strong relationships with customers and key stakeholders.

Develop and implement effective marketing plans and programs to increase awareness of our product offerings.

Development of department revenue and expense budgets

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education/experience.

Must have 5 years experience leading an advertising or sales department.

Must have proven leadership skills with excellent communication skills.

Strong understanding of the competitive media landscape to include online initiatives.

Ability to manage under deadlines, multi-task and motivate employees.

Experience preparing and managing annual revenue and expense budgets.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Please apply using the link below:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1610883