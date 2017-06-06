Graphic Design

The Annandale Advocate has an immediate opening for a graphic designer to work primarily with print projects. Duties include advertising design and layout, page layout and other production work, including digital. The candidate should have experience in Quark or InDesign and Photoshop and appropriate training/experience. The candidate should have very good design skills and be team- and detail-oriented. Candidate must be able to perform quality work under deadlines and have good communication skills. Performing projects from concept to completion is ideal. This position is up to four days per week to average about 30 hours and could develop into full-time for the right individual. Newspaper/shopper or other print experience is preferred. Other duties would include office work and related relevant tasks related to the production, selling and administration of our many products. Hours would be during regular weekly business hours (no weekends) at our location. Because we work as a team on many projects concurrently, all work is done at our location (no home-office work). This is the perfect position for someone who wants to work 3-4 days per week or for someone who is willing to work that now with the potential for working full-time in the future. This position works with a lead designer and other staff.

We are a weekly newspaper office that is the primary information provider in the Annandale-South Haven area. We provide valuable information products to businesses and residents of the Heart of the Lakes area. We publish an award-winning newspaper and shopper, have a high traffic website, and we publish numerous specialty pieces and offer many types of printing services. We offer competitive wages and the opportunity to work at a small, creative company in a team-oriented environment.

Send resume, attention: Steve Prinsen, to steve@annandaleadvocate.com or fax to 320-274-2301, or mail to PO Box D, Annandale, MN 55302. No phone calls please.