Lakes area Reporter/Photographer

The Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal are looking for a full time reporter/photographer to cover a variety of events and beats throughout the area for its publications.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Write feature and hard news stories.

• Cover activities and events in Perham, Wadena and surrounding communities. Develop good rapport with sources & people in the communities.

• Organize materials, determine focus and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards, both for the newspaper and online.

• Posting of stories and additional content to Web site.

• Drive personal vehicle to meet with sources.

• Take photos for publication

• Edit copy in Google Drive.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:

-College education in mass communications/journalism preferred.

-Creativity and willingness to learn.

-Previous writing experience, preferably with a newspaper.

-Photography skills required.

-Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

-Must be available to work nights and weekends as necessary.

-Be able to shoot and edit cellphone video to accompany stories, when appropriate, or willing to learn.

-Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: June 28, 2017

apply online at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Include Resume and Writing Clips