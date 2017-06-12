Lakes area Reporter/Photographer

The Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal are looking for a full time reporter/photographer to cover a variety of events and beats throughout the area for its publications.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
• Write feature and hard news stories.
• Cover activities and events in Perham, Wadena and surrounding communities. Develop good rapport with sources & people in the communities.
• Organize materials, determine focus and write stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards, both for the newspaper and online.
• Posting of stories and additional content to Web site.
• Drive personal vehicle to meet with sources.
• Take photos for publication
• Edit copy in Google Drive.
QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:
-College education in mass communications/journalism preferred.
-Creativity and willingness to learn.
-Previous writing experience, preferably with a newspaper.
-Photography skills required.
-Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.
-Must be available to work nights and weekends as necessary.
-Be able to shoot and edit cellphone video to accompany stories, when appropriate, or willing to learn.
-Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the Company.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: June 28, 2017
apply online at www.forumcomm.com/careers
Include Resume and Writing Clips