MULTI-MEDIA REPORTER

Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in Hutchinson and Litchfield, Minnesota, will be filling a multi-media reporter position to be part of its seven-member news team. We publish the twice-weekly Hutchinson Leader and weekly Litchfield Independent Review newspapers and related websites.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to develop print and digital content that is hyper-local. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and photography. Knowing the basics of writing, editing and photo journalism is important. Our primary mission is to inform, entertain and grow our audience base.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k) and profit sharing, contribution toward different insurance plans (health, dental, life, disability), PTO and paid holidays.

Job and skill requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

– Ability to recognize and cover breaking news, including developing related story content that is relevant to our local audience

– Communication excellence is imperative, including the ability to listen, interview, take notes and write great content on deadline and under pressure

– Spelling, accuracy, attention to detail, ability to multi-task, maintaining confidentiality and following prescribed editorial styles/formatting for multiple platforms are high priorities

– Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting

– Demonstrated ability to work in collaboration with all members of the news team to ensure our continuance as the #1 source for local news and information

– Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

– Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

– Knowledge of content management system

– Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

– Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

– Ability to attend meetings and community events as assigned

– Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

– Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

– Candidate must pass a background check prior to being hired

– Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company.

Please send cover letter and resume to: lhartmann@bigfishworks.com

Learn more about our great company by visiting our website, www.bigfishworks.com

Crow River Media, 170 Shady Ridge Road NW, Hutchinson, Minnesota, is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, a nationally-recognized, award-winning media organization. Its family of weekly newspapers include: Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review, Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer, Shakopee Valley News, and International Falls Journal. Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance are our company’s core values.