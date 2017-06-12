SPORTS REPORTER, INTERNATIONAL FALLS JOURNAL

SPORTS REPORTER

Do you enjoy writing about high school sports and other sports-related events? The International Falls Journal, northern Minnesota’s premier twice-weekly newspaper, has an opening for a Sports Reporter.

Jobs to be done include:

– Provide comprehensive coverage of area high school sports teams and sports-related stories/events. The successful candidate will write game reports, feature stories and columns for our print editions, take photos and post stories, videos and digital content on the Journal’s website.

– Develop strong relationships with coaches, athletes, sports fans and community supporters.

– Must be able to works nights and weekends to accommodate game/match schedules.

– Work collaboratively with members of creative team on layout of newspaper sports pages.

Job requirements are:

– A bachelor’s degree or equivalent in experience.

– Exceptional spelling skills and attention to detail (particularly with names, dates, scores).

– Must be creative and organized, with a love for the written word, have a broad range of sports interests, and be a great story-teller.

– Solid knowledge of newspapers, journalism and need for immediacy in digital postings.

– Ability to take great action photos and shoot video in challenging weather/lighting conditions.

– Good verbal and interviewing skills. Should be able to express ideas clearly, work with many different personality types and communicate with others in a sensitive and encouraging manner.

– Work in a fast-paced, collaborative, deadline-oriented environment.

– Valid driver’s license and insurance.

– Embrace our organization’s core values: Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion & Perseverance.

Other information:

– This is a full-time position.

Benefits include: 401k match, health insurance contribution, dental and and disability insurance, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays.

– All candidates who are being considered for hire by our organization must pass a background check.

Please send cover letter and resume to: lhartmann@bigfishworks.com

The International Falls Journal is an affiliate of North Star Publishing and Big Fish Works.Our office is located at 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN. Our organization publishes 11 newspapers in the state of Minnesota, operates two commercial printing plans and owns a full-service digital agency. For more information on our great company, go to www.bigfishworks.com.