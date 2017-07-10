Advertising Director

DESCRIPTION

The West Central Tribune in Willmar, MN seeks an individual with a proven record of sales success to lead our team of multi-media sales consultants. The successful candidate will be a results-driven, solutions-oriented leader with the capacity to encourage, motivate and inspire.

Effectively initiate, direct and manage multi-media advertising initiatives to increase revenues while providing effective solutions for customers.

Direct and manage all advertising sales strategies across all platforms.

Coach and manage teams for continued success.

Work with teams to ensure that advertising strategies are developed and goals are attained.

Create and maintain relationships with key advertising partners.

Communicate with finance and business offices in regards to revenue forecasting, payments, sales variances, etc.

Review sales contracts, sales goals and all new sales initiatives.

Talent acquisition, continued development and supervision of new hire sales training program.

Create and maintain an atmosphere of openness and positive communication.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education/experience.

Must have 5 years experience leading an advertising or sales department.

Must have proven leadership skills with excellent communication skills.

Strong understanding of the competitive media landscape to include internet initiatives.

Experience preparing and managing annual revenue and expense budgets.

Knowledge of human resource/supervisory rules and policies.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,700 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

Click on this link to complete an application.

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1641021