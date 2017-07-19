Circulation Sales & Distribution Manager

Are you ready to be successful, advance your career, make friends, and do meaningful work that makes a difference to people? Join our team and fuel your passion for work and life at the Mankato Free Press.

As a Sales & Distribution Manager, you’ll

• Work closely with the Audience Development Director to address circulation growth needs at the area level.

• Develop and target sales programs to maximize sales opportunities to increase circulation units and revenue of The Free Press. This will include offers through multiple channels including Kiosking, outbound telephone sales, email, single copy inserts and direct mail.

• Supervise 3 District Service Managers to ensure home delivery subscribers expectations are met. This may at times include helping district sales managers deliver a carrier home delivery route or helping to cover for district managers while they are gone on vacation.

• Provide backup support for alternate delivery processing.

• Assist customers with their accounts. People call us because they have billing questions, are having product and service trouble, need to upgrade their accounts, or want to buy products. We’re here to help them.

• Develop offers, events and programs to retain active subscribers.

• Oversee and administer our NIE program for The Free Press and generate awareness and readership at the youth level.

• Get engaged with our company’s culture and activities. The more you invest in your career, the more it gives back to you.

When you join The Mankato Free Press, you will enjoy:

• Instantly becoming part of our family of diverse people focused on making really good customer experiences happen.

• Ways to earn more every single month through bonus and incentives.

• A clear path and the tools you need to progress with more responsibilities and promotions.

• Paid time off which includes vacation, sick and personal days, along with paid holidays.

• Eligibility for Medical, Dental, Vision, & Life Insurance, along with a 401K!

Bring it. You’re qualified if you have the following:

• Managerial experience

• Sales ability and experience with inbound/outbound customer service

• Experience performing comfortably in a fast paced, deadline oriented environment.

• A pleasant & professional phone voice and demeanor

• The ability to multi-task

• Proficiency with MS Excel, Word & Outlook & have the ability to navigate thru various software programs efficiently.

• The ability to remain focused in an ever-changing environment

• A naturally positive attitude

• A reliable vehicle & driver’s license

• The ability to lift bundles of newspapers and mail sacks weighing up to 70 pounds.

• The desire be part of a team and contribute to the success of the Mankato Free Press.

Please email Resume to: jniles@mankatofreepress.com

**NO PHONE CALLS**