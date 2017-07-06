Editor – Austin

The Austin Daily Herald, is seeking an energetic, forward-thinking editor to lead the Herald’s award winning editorial department.

The Austin Daily Herald, publishes Monday-Saturday. This also includes special publications, a strong digital presence and interactive social media.

We are seeking a person with knowledge of Adobe InDesign, pagination, deadlines, and the ability to develop an open dialog with readers and community leaders. The job involves editing stories, writing headlines, coaching reporters, page design, writing editorials and occasional reporting.

Additional skills include:

A solid understanding of the fundamentals of local news

Search for new ways to tell stories and present the news.

Understand and manage news budgets.

Flexible schedule

Organizational skills.

We also offer a full benefit package, 401K, vacation and sick time. EOE

Please email resume to Publisher, Jana Gray at: jana.gray@austindailyherald.com