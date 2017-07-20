Managing Editor: The Annandale Advocate is seeking a managing editor to lead our news department. We are looking for someone with strong journalism skills who is prepared to use that experience to lead our news department and continue a tradition of excellent community journalism at our 2,500 circulation weekly newspaper, website and shopper.

We seek an experienced journalist; a skilled and productive writer-copy editor who knows pagination; a person who wants the professional and personal satisfaction of quality hometown journalism in a progressive community. The position includes covering one or two local government bodies, writing 3-4 stories a week, photography, layout, web uploading, and working with one other writer/reporter and stringers.

We are the leading information provider in our community, and we have a professional team that is committed to producing excellent products. We offer a competitive salary and benefits including health insurance and IRA match. Our growing, vibrant community is located in a beautiful lakes area 40 miles west of the Twin Cities and 25 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

Send resume attention Steve Prinsen to steve@annandaleadvocate.com, fax to 320-274-2301 or mail to Annandale Advocate, PO Box D, Annandale, MN 55302.