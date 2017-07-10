The Monticello Times seeks a full-time managing editor to oversee the editorial aspects of the Monticello Times, Great River Life and monticellotimes.com. Management of one sports reporter, and regular coverage of city council, school board and various community events are part of this opportunity. Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, photography and social media are needed for this position. This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with experience who wants to lead community journalism at an award-winning publication that is part of ECM and Adams Publishing Group.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and a desire to excel.

Must have a driver’s license and pass a driving record check.

Weekend and evening work are requirements of this job.

Copy editing and writing are key components of this position.

If you want to make a difference in a community and become part of a growth company, send a cover letter and resume to:

Keith Anderson

Attn: Monticello Times

10917 Valley View Road

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Email: keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com