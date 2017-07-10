Full Time

Forum Communication Company

Fargo, ND

Description:

Interested in working at a place where creativity is welcome and you have the license to create a visually-striking newspaper every day? Forum Communications is seeking an energetic and creative page designer for its corporate Forum Design Center to help us produce our award-winning design for our company’s 10 daily newspapers and our weekly newspapers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Primary duties include:

Laying out various sections of the daily and weekly newspapers using Adobe InDesign. This can include selecting art and graphics, toning photos and formatting copy to fit in a designated space.

Identifying and editing copy from various wire services for use in the daily news and other sections.

Review final proofs and make necessary changes.

Communicate with editors and managers remotely via instant message and phone.

All other duties as assigned by the Design Hub managers

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or another related program from a four-year college or university preferred.

One to three years experience in newspaper design. Photoshop skills are a plus.

Strong attention to details and the ability to work on a deadline.

Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Knowledge of InDesign and Photoshop software.

Strong grammar and punctuation skills are necessary, as is attention to detail and the ability to work on a deadline.

Knowledge of AP style.

Apply: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1633447

About Forum Communications Company:

Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,700 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

We pretty much do it all!

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.