PT/FT Writer

Located in the heart of over 1,000 lakes in lakes country, the New York Mills Dispatch and Citizen’s Advocate have an opening for a part-time to full-time reporter. Work for a small, family-owned newspaper company that includes flexible hours, above average pay, vacation. Job includes covering government meetings, writing feature stories, as well as some nights and weekends. To apply, contact Chad Koenen at (218) 548-5585 or by email at chad@henningadvocate.com Position is open until filled.