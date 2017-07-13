Sales Associate

Sales Associate

By on July 13, 2017 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

Located in the heart of over 1,000 lakes in lakes country, the New York Mills Dispatch and Citizen’s Advocate have an opening for a part-time to full-time sales associate. Work for a small, family-owned newspaper company that includes flexible hours, above average pay, vacation.Job includes selling advertisements for 2 weekly newspapers and its subsequent special sections, base salary plus above average sales commission, flexible scheduling to fit your needs. To apply, contact Chad Koenen at (218) 548-5585 or by email at chad@henningadvocate.com Position is open until filled.