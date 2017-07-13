Located in the heart of over 1,000 lakes in lakes country, the New York Mills Dispatch and Citizen’s Advocate have an opening for a part-time to full-time sales associate. Work for a small, family-owned newspaper company that includes flexible hours, above average pay, vacation.Job includes selling advertisements for 2 weekly newspapers and its subsequent special sections, base salary plus above average sales commission, flexible scheduling to fit your needs. To apply, contact Chad Koenen at (218) 548-5585 or by email at chad@henningadvocate.com Position is open until filled.