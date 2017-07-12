The Timberjay Newspaper is looking for an outstanding sports editor to provide coverage of regional high school and college sports and sports-related topics in its coverage area in northern St. Louis County. A qualified candidate will have previous sports writing and photography experience, a good working knowledge of the subject, and, preferably, experience in page design and layout. The editor would be responsible for game coverage, sports features, and working with stringer photographers.

Hours are variable, ranging from 15-25 hours/week during the school year, fewer in summer or during season breaks. The right candidate would have potential to move into a full-time position if so desired. Position comes with a competitive wage (based on experience) and a retirement plan with company match.

Position available beginning in mid-August.

Contact Marshall Helmberger or Jodi Summit at 218-753-2950 or

email letter of interest and resumé to marshall@timberjay.com.