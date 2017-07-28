ABC Newspapers is looking for a sports reporter who can thrive on a busy beat covering a north metro territory that includes multiple high schools and a variety of community sports.

Qualified candidates will have three to five years of experience as a sports reporter and photographer.

Photography is a key component of the job and we’re looking for someone who can contribute to ABC Newspapers’ reputation for award-winning photojournalism. Gear will be provided.

Please send your resume, cover letter, writing and photography samples to mandy.froemming@ecm-inc.com.