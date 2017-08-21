TITLE

Advertising Director

FULL-TIME

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead

Fargo, ND

CLOSE DATE: 9/13/2017

DESCRIPTION:

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is hiring an Advertising Director to lead our team of multi-media sales professionals. The successful candidate will be a results-driven, solutions oriented leader with the capacity to encourage, motivate and inspire.

Primary responsibilities include:

Effectively initiate, direct and manage multi-media advertising initiatives to increase revenues while providing effective solutions for customers of The Forum and Forum Communications Company.

Coach and manage sales team members for continued success.

Work with sales team members to ensure that advertising strategies are developed and goals are attained.

Create and maintain relationships with advertising partners.

Communicate with the business office in regards to revenue forecasting, payments, sales variances, etc.

Review sales contracts, sales goals, and all new sales initiatives.

Talent acquisition, continued development, and supervision of new hire sales training program.

Create and maintain an atmosphere of openness and positive communication.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education/experience.

Must have 5 years experience leading an advertising or sales department.

Must have proven leadership skills with excellent communication skills.

Strong understanding of the competitive media landscape.

Ability to manage under deadlines, multi-task and motivate employees.

Knowledge of human resource/supervisory rules and policies.

Experience preparing and managing annual revenue and expense budgets.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,700 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

We pretty much do it all!

