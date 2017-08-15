Advertising Sales Director

Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea, MN

Description:

Albert Lea Tribune Media in southern Minnesota is looking for an advertising director. The successful candidate will have a proven record of sales success and leadership experience. The candidate must have the ability to motivate, encourage and inspire our sales team.

Albert Lea Tribune Media is a multi-media company that connects consumers with advertisers across multiple print and digital platforms. The position will champion our sales team and help to develop the business of the overall operation. This is a full-time salary plus bonus position with a great benefits package and advancement opportunities.

Responsibilities:

• Initiate, direct and manage daily sales and our sales team that consists of four outside sales associates and one inside sales associate.

• Meet and exceed revenue goals.

• Manage financial forecast.

• Develop and direct sales and training strategies for maximum outcome.

• Maintain relationships with account list and key advertisers.

• Ensure high customer satisfaction and civic reputation in the community.

• Work closely with other departments, publisher and sister publications in Minnesota.

• Maintain an atmosphere of positive communication.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales leadership.

• Strong written, oral and interpersonal communication skills.

• An understanding of the competitive media landscape.

• Valid driver’s license with an acceptable level of vehicle insurance.

Please send cover letter, resume and references to Crystal Miller, Albert Lea Tribune, 808 W. Front St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 or send email to crystal.miller@ albertleatribune.com with the subject line “advertising director.”