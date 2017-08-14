New Century Press is seeking a creative, positive, self-motivated individual for the position of editor at an award winning newspaper in Westbrook, Minnesota. The successful candidate will be responsible for breaking news, coverage of city and county government, feature writing and related photography. This is an opportunity for a hardworking community journalist to “run your own show”. Benefits package, salary commensurate with qualifications.

Send resumes, samples, and references to

lmiller@ncppub.com or

New Century Press, att. Lisa Miller

PO Box 28, Rock Rapids, IA 51246