FT Reporter – Monticello

The Monticello Times seeks a full-time reporter for regular coverage of education, various community events, some sports and feature writing. Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, photography and social media are needed for this position. This is an exciting opportunity for somebody with experience who wants to be part of community journalism at an award-winning publication that is part of ECM and Adams Publishing Group.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and a desire to excel.

Must have a driver’s license and pass a driving record check.

Weekend and evening work are requirements of this job.

Copy editing and writing are key components of this position.

If you want to make a difference in a community and become part of a growth company, send a cover letter and resume to:

Keith Anderson

Attn: Monticello Times

10917 Valley View Road

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Email: keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com